Compensation Cheques Distributed Among Minorities' Scholars

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 08:23 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Minority Affairs, Wazirzada Monday distributed compensation cheques among religious scholars of Mardan district

Addressing a cheque distribution ceremony, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had always prioritized welfare of minority communities and steps were underway for their socio-economic development.

He said that employment quota in government jobs had been increased up to 5 percent for minorities while 2 percent quota has been allocated in educational institutes, so that the minorities would be provided best education to their children.

Wazirzada also informed that on the directives of KP CM Mahmood Khan, housing schemes for minorities in four divisions would be started in the province soon. He said all arrangements had been finalized in that regard and 1000 houses would be constructed in each division.

He said that in collaboration with Department of Minority Affairs, funds for imparting technical education to both men and women of minorities had been approved.

He distributed 20 cheques including 17 of Rs30,000 and three of Rs40,000 among the scholars. The ceremony was attended by MPA Ranjeed Singh and Ravi Kumar, besides a large number of people.

