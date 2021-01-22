Compensation cheques distributed among victim families of natural calamities

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Kabeer Afridi Friday distributed cheques worth of Rs 1.5 million as a compensation amount among victim families of natural calamities in the district.

During a ceremony held here at DC office, an amount of Rs 1.2 million was distributed among the heirs of the victims who died during natural calamities and power short circuit in the city and adjacent areas, while cheques worth Rs 3 lac were distributed among the people who faced losses during torrential rains and floods.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said the district administration was providing financial assistance to the affected people and their families in the light of the report of the compensation committee.

He said the committee was constituted to assess the losses of the victims of natural calamity and recommend the compensation accordingly, adding that the district administration was taking practical steps in accordance with the policy of PDMA.

He said the merit policy of the provincial government was being strictly implemented to ensure timely payment of relief to the affected people.