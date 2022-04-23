Compensation cheques given to heirs of Dadu fire victims

On the directives of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif compensation cheques were given to the heirs of fire victims of village Faiz Muhammad Chandio of Mehar taluka of district Dadu

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :On the directives of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif compensation cheques were given to the heirs of fire victims of village Faiz Muhammad Chandio of Mehar taluka of district Dadu.

A ceremony was held here on Saturday in which Member operation NDMA Brigadier (R) Waseem uddin distributed cheques Rs 300000 each for the dead and Rs100000 for the injured from the fire incident.

The Director PDMA Ahsan Siddiqui, Director PDMA Sindh Nafees Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Dadu Samiullah Nisar Shaikh and Additional Deputy Commissioner I Ghulam Yaseen Abbasi were also present on the occasion.

Talking to media officers said that relief goods sent by the Government had already been provided to the fire victims while the prime minister had also announced a compensation amount of 10 million which was being paid to the victims.

They said that although compensation cheques can not replace loss of lives but can mitigate the sufferings of fire victims to some extent.