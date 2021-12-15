Compensation cheques of Rs.55.6 million distributed among 160 families

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

South Waziristan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan, Assistant Commissioner Sarwakai distributed cheques of Rs 55.6 million among 160 deserving families under Citizens Losses Compensation Program (CLCP) in South Waziristan.

On the occasion, Assistant Commissioner said that, district administration is aware of their problems and all available resources are being utilized to address all issues including compensation to deserving families.

He said that the district administration would provide all facilities to people at their doorstep and compensation would be given to owners of the damaged houses in militancy.

He said, no deserving people would remain deprived of compensation.