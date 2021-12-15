UrduPoint.com

Compensation Cheques Of Rs.55.6 Million Distributed Among 160 Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 07:42 PM

Compensation cheques of Rs.55.6 million distributed among 160 families

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan, Assistant Commissioner Sarwakai distributed cheques of Rs 55.6 million among 160 deserving families under Citizens Losses Compensation Program (CLCP) in South Waziristan

South Waziristan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan, Assistant Commissioner Sarwakai distributed cheques of Rs 55.6 million among 160 deserving families under Citizens Losses Compensation Program (CLCP) in South Waziristan.

On the occasion, Assistant Commissioner said that, district administration is aware of their problems and all available resources are being utilized to address all issues including compensation to deserving families.

He said that the district administration would provide all facilities to people at their doorstep and compensation would be given to owners of the damaged houses in militancy.

He said, no deserving people would remain deprived of compensation.

Related Topics

South Waziristan All Million

Recent Stories

Italy announced as Guest of Honour at SIBF 2022

Italy announced as Guest of Honour at SIBF 2022

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th Islamic Arts ..

Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th Islamic Arts Festival

16 minutes ago
 Swati Suspends lady officer over misusing her powe ..

Swati Suspends lady officer over misusing her powers

4 seconds ago
 EU Seeks to Establish Market for Hydrogen Amid Dri ..

EU Seeks to Establish Market for Hydrogen Amid Drive for Clean Energy

6 seconds ago
 Commissioners asks gearing up efforts for encroach ..

Commissioners asks gearing up efforts for encroachments removal from forest land ..

8 seconds ago
 148 new corona cases detected

148 new corona cases detected

9 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.