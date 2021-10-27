Compensation cheques worth Rs 108 million given to 366 families in Khyber

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration under the Citizens Losses Compensation Program (CLCP) on Wednesday distributed compensation cheques worth Rs108 million among 366 families of damaged houses of Akakhel tribe Bara tehsil.

Deputy Commissioner Khyber Mansoor Arshad, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief), Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance), Haseeb-ur-Rehman, 104 Major Awais, Assistant Commissioner Bara Naik Muhammad Bangash participated in cheques' distribution ceremony held at Deputy Commissioner office.

The district government has so far disbursed Rs 3608.

16 million under CLCP program among owners of 6778 houses completely destroyed and 5606 partially damaged houses as compensation amount.

The district administration is conducting a survey to compile a data of remaining damaged houses in order to give compensation amount to remaining families of other tribes.

Deputy Commissioner (Relief) said that as per directives of the provincial government, the district administration would provide all facilities to people at their door step and compensation would be given to owners of the damaged houses in phases.