UrduPoint.com

Compensation Cheques Worth Rs 37.4 M Distributed Among Flood Victims In Dera

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Compensation cheques worth Rs 37.4 m distributed among flood victims in Dera

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :A ceremony for the distribution of support money among heirs of persons who died and were injured during last year's floods was held here at Assistant Commissioner Office Dera.

Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmad handed over the compensation cheques issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the heirs of 46 deceased and three injured persons.

Talking to the media, the assistant commissioner informed that the lists of people who died and were injured during the 2022 flood were prepared.

He said there was no price for human life but the support was being extended towards the affected people on humanitarian grounds.

The heirs of deceased persons got cheques worth Rs 800,000 each while the injured persons got cheques worth Rs 200,000 each.

The total cheques worth Rs 37.4 million have been distributed among the heirs of deceased and injured persons selected from Dera Ismail Khan, Paharpur, Paroa, Daraban and merged area Darazinda.

Related Topics

Injured Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Died Dera Ismail Khan Price Money Media From Million

Recent Stories

NCEMA celebrates graduation of first batch of futu ..

NCEMA celebrates graduation of first batch of future leaders and experts of emer ..

13 minutes ago
 We need to equip students with core skills to shap ..

We need to equip students with core skills to shape future of our communities: B ..

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welf ..

Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welfare of boats’ incidents surv ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate new President of Vietnam ..

UAE leaders congratulate new President of Vietnam on election win

2 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collabor ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collaboration in infrastructure and tr ..

2 hours ago
 ECP decides to train staff for general elections f ..

ECP decides to train staff for general elections from next week

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.