Compensation cheques worth Rs 37.4 m distributed among flood victims in Dera

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :A ceremony for the distribution of support money among heirs of persons who died and were injured during last year's floods was held here at Assistant Commissioner Office Dera.

Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmad handed over the compensation cheques issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the heirs of 46 deceased and three injured persons.

Talking to the media, the assistant commissioner informed that the lists of people who died and were injured during the 2022 flood were prepared.

He said there was no price for human life but the support was being extended towards the affected people on humanitarian grounds.

The heirs of deceased persons got cheques worth Rs 800,000 each while the injured persons got cheques worth Rs 200,000 each.

The total cheques worth Rs 37.4 million have been distributed among the heirs of deceased and injured persons selected from Dera Ismail Khan, Paharpur, Paroa, Daraban and merged area Darazinda.