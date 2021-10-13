UrduPoint.com

Compensation Cheques Worth Rs 47.36 M Given To 131 Families In Khyber

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

Compensation cheques worth Rs 47.36 m given to 131 families in Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration Khyber under the Citizens Losses Compensation Program (CLCP) on Wednesday distributed compensation cheques worth Rs 47.36 million among 131 families of damaged houses of Malik Din Khel tribe of Tirah valley.

Deputy Commissioner Khyber Mansoor Arshad, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Naveed Akbar, 235 Wing Captain Aziz-ur-Rehman, Assistant Commissioner Bara Naik Muhammad Bangash participated in cheques' distribution ceremony held at Deputy Commissioner office.

The district government has so far disbursed Rs 3383.

28 million under CLCP program among owners of 6303 houses completely destroyed and 5388 partially damaged houses as compensation amount.

The district administration is conducting a survey to compile a data of remaining damaged houses in order to give compensation amount to reaming families of other tribes.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) said that as per directives of the provincial government, the district administration would provide all facilities to people at their door step and compensation would be given to owners of the damaged houses in phases.

Related Topics

All Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE, Brazil parliamentary friendship committees di ..

UAE, Brazil parliamentary friendship committees discuss enhancing cooperation

22 minutes ago
 29,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

29,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

22 minutes ago
 Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Univers ..

Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, Khalifa University sign MoU on renewable ener ..

22 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince attends signing of MoU to de ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends signing of MoU to develop work in environmental fi ..

37 minutes ago
 Over 3.34m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 3.34m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

15 minutes ago
 Advocacy Group Says Digital Platforms Home to Anti ..

Advocacy Group Says Digital Platforms Home to Antisemitism, Urge Tighter Moderat ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.