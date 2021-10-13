Compensation cheques worth Rs 47.36 m given to 131 families in Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration Khyber under the Citizens Losses Compensation Program (CLCP) on Wednesday distributed compensation cheques worth Rs 47.36 million among 131 families of damaged houses of Malik Din Khel tribe of Tirah valley.

Deputy Commissioner Khyber Mansoor Arshad, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Naveed Akbar, 235 Wing Captain Aziz-ur-Rehman, Assistant Commissioner Bara Naik Muhammad Bangash participated in cheques' distribution ceremony held at Deputy Commissioner office.

The district government has so far disbursed Rs 3383.

28 million under CLCP program among owners of 6303 houses completely destroyed and 5388 partially damaged houses as compensation amount.

The district administration is conducting a survey to compile a data of remaining damaged houses in order to give compensation amount to reaming families of other tribes.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) said that as per directives of the provincial government, the district administration would provide all facilities to people at their door step and compensation would be given to owners of the damaged houses in phases.