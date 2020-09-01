Compensation committee formed for calamity-hit people of Harnai

Government of Balochistan has formed a compensation committee for the calamity-stricken people of Harnai district, said a handout issued here on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Government of Balochistan has formed a compensation committee for the calamity-stricken people of Harnai district, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

"Under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner Harnai, compensation committee comprised on representative of PDMA, Local Government officer and the Assistant Commissioner Harnai," it added.

Team would give away compensation amount to the victims after necessary evaluation of their claims.