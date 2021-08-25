Compensation demanded for miners killed in Balochistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Hundreds of protestors Wednesday demanded arrest of killers and payment of compensation to bereaved families of two miners killed by unknown assailants in Marwaar Top, Balochistan province.

The protestors staged a sit-in at Alpuri Square, district Shangla accompanied by the coffins of the deceased miners while the traders of Alpuri bazaar expressed solidarity with the victims by closing their shops.

The protesters said that 65 percent of miners belonging to district Shangla were working in different coal mines across the country.

They demanded the government to provide appropriate security to miners and said that mine owners should be bound to arrange private security inside the mines.

Meanwhile police and district administration rushed to the spot and dispersed the protestors peacefully after holding negotiations.