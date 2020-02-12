Compensation demanding traders threatened shutter down strike

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Miranshah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th February, 2020) Traders and Shopkeepers of Miranshah gave deadline to the government for fulfilling their demands regarding compensation of Shops and buildings demolished during operation Zarbe Azab.Traders threatened to launch a shutter down strike and grand jirga from Feb 15, it was decided in a jirga of traders in Miranshah on Wednesday.Jirga was headed by Muhammad Rehman, demanded government to fulfill all the demands of traders till Feb 15.They said that the provincial government paid compensations to Mir Ali Bazaar 2 months ago while Miranshah bazaar traders were not compensated.Traders said that a loss of Rs21b incurred during Zarbe Azab operation in Miranshah Bazaar, after which traders launched protest campaign.

Countering the compensation demands made by protesting traders from North Waziristan tribal district in Peshawar, official sources said that the deputy commissioner concerned had fixed compensation on account of utilised land by the government at a rate of Rs1.5 million per marla whereas the protesters were demanding higher price.An official said that it was a prevalent norm to utilise land for expansion of roads, green areas etc and the same practice was adopted in Miramshah Bazaar, the headquarters of North Waziristan.He said that the deputy commissioner had fixed the rate of land at Rs1.5 million per marla and some of the inhabitants also received that amount.

However, he said that others were demanding compensation at a rate of Rs4.5 million per marla.