Compensation Distributed Among Affected Traders Of Miranshah Bazar

Published May 31, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Provincial Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Muhammad Iqbal Wazir and Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali on Tuesday handed over compensation cheques to traders of Miranshah Bazar affected in Operation Zarb-e-Azb

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Muhammad Iqbal Wazir and Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali on Tuesday handed over compensation cheques to traders of Miranshah Bazar affected in Operation Zarb-e-Azb.

A total of 345 cheques were distributed among business owners affected by Zarb-e-Azb operation in Miranshah Bazaar.

It is worth mentioning that 2125 shopkeepers of Miranshah Bazaar have been so far compensated for loss of their property during operation.

Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan said that payment of compensation would be ensured to traders affected in Operation Zarb-e-Azb.

