UrduPoint.com

Compensation Paid To Affectees Of North Waziristan : Iqbal Wazir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Compensation paid to affectees of North Waziristan : Iqbal Wazir

Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Iqbal Wazir on Tuesday distributed compensation cheque among 27 families of Daulat Khel and Malagan tribes in connection with the ongoing payment of compensation amount to affectees of North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Iqbal Wazir on Tuesday distributed compensation cheque among 27 families of Daulat Khel and Malagan tribes in connection with the ongoing payment of compensation amount to affectees of North Waziristan.

Addressing the ceremony, he said respectable returns and rehabilitation of the affected people was top priority of the government and pragmatic measures were being taken in this regard.

He said the provincial government had initiated billions of rupees mega development projects including basic infrastructure, trade activities and health facilities in tribal areas.

Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan, District Police Officer and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

North Waziristan Police Government Top Billion

Recent Stories

Fifth spell of snowfall stuck life in Galyat and N ..

Fifth spell of snowfall stuck life in Galyat and Naran

1 minute ago
 UK to Extend Pardon to All Past Convictions of Hom ..

UK to Extend Pardon to All Past Convictions of Homosexual Activity - Reports

2 minutes ago
 OPEC+ Decides to Increase Oil Production in Februa ..

OPEC+ Decides to Increase Oil Production in February by Planned 400,000 BpD - So ..

2 minutes ago
 Moutinho wants Wolves to kick on from Man Utd win

Moutinho wants Wolves to kick on from Man Utd win

2 minutes ago
 Chelsea boss Tuchel recalls Lukaku after interview ..

Chelsea boss Tuchel recalls Lukaku after interview apology

2 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses formulating of ADP 2022-23

Meeting discusses formulating of ADP 2022-23

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.