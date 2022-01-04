Compensation paid to affectees of North Waziristan : Iqbal Wazir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Iqbal Wazir on Tuesday distributed compensation cheque among 27 families of Daulat Khel and Malagan tribes in connection with the ongoing payment of compensation amount to affectees of North Waziristan.

Addressing the ceremony, he said respectable returns and rehabilitation of the affected people was top priority of the government and pragmatic measures were being taken in this regard.

He said the provincial government had initiated billions of rupees mega development projects including basic infrastructure, trade activities and health facilities in tribal areas.

Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan, District Police Officer and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.