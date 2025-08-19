Compensation Payments To Flood Victims Begin Under Special Package: Saif
Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 02:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has started the process of compensating flood victims under a special package, said Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information Muhammad Ali Saif here.
On the instructions of the CM, the compensation package has been doubled, he said, adding that under this package, compensation for those who lost their lives in the floods has been increased from Rs. 1 million to Rs.
2 million.
Saif further stated that Rs 850 million has been released to all districts for compensation payments.
He emphasized that the provincial government stands firmly with the flood victims in this difficult time.
He said that since more rain has been forecast, the public should stay away from streams and rivers and take precautionary measures.
Saif also advised citizens to report any untoward incident by calling the emergency helpline 1700.
