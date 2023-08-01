Compensation, plots already given to owners of land acquired for G-14: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Housing and Works Syed Mehmood Shah on Tuesday informed the National Assembly that compensation and plots had already been given in 2005 to residents/owners of 4880 kanals land acquired in sub-sectors 1 and 2 of sectors G-14.

Replying to a Calling Attention notice raised by Qadir Khan Mandokhel and others regarding nonpayment of compensation to residents/owners as per current market rates for build-up properties (BUPs) after fresh assessment of residential units constructed there, he said compensation of land and buildings/houses were paid to the residents in 2005 and 2009 respectively as per the then market rates.

Later, under the decision of the federal cabinet, plots were also given to them, he added. Some of them also file a writ in the court of law but the court had decided that very high compensation had been paid to the residents/owners of the land, he added.

He said now these people were again demanding compensation as per current rates. Around 1200 people have passed away who had given the plots, he said.

Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani said that imposing of section four by Deputy Commissioner or Capital Development Authority (CDA) created such issues. The DC and CDA enforced Section Four without realizing the ground reality resulting emergence of such land issues, he added.

He said compensation should be given as per the existing market rate if it was not paid earlier. The Deputy Speaker directed the CDA and Federal Housing Authority to provide alternate plots in lieu of lands of the owners besides BUPs as per current market rates.

The CDA was also directed to provide compensation to the affectees of E-12 as per the current rate.