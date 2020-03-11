Compensation to affectees of Operation Zarb-e-Azb in NW soon: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief and Settlement Iqbal Khan Wazir

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief and Settlement Iqbal Khan Wazir Wednesday said people of North Waziristan district had rendered great sacrifices for the country and efforts was underway to provide compensation to affectees of Operation Zarb e Azb soon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief and Settlement Iqbal Khan Wazir Wednesday said people of North Waziristan district had rendered great sacrifices for the country and efforts was underway to provide compensation to affectees of Operation Zarb e Azb soon.

Talking to a representative delegation of All Bargain Association North Waziristan led by its President Syed Jamal Shahhere at his office, the minister said the sacrifices rendered by the valiant people of North Waziristan for the country were being held in high esteem.

The provincial government, he said, would take pragmatic steps to provide compensation to remaining affected people as quickly as possible by enabling them to reconstruct their houses as per their needs.

The minister said people of North Waziristan were peace loving with immense love for the country and always cooperated with the government in maintaining law and order situation in the district.

He said the provincial government was well aware about their problems which would be addressed on priority basis.

Earlier, the delegation informed the provincial minister about problems of bargaining profession. The minister assured resolution of all problems besides taking up key issues that did not come under his jurisdiction with the high ups.