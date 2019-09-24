UrduPoint.com
Compensation To Be Announced After Collecting Data Of Earthquake Victims: Firdous

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 11:10 PM

Compensation to be announced after collecting data of earthquake victims: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said compensation would be announced after collecting data of the people affected by the earthquake in Azad Kashmir.

Talking to media-persons here, she said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was also gathering details regarding the earthquake victims and would make the same public.

Dr Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed heartfelt grief over the loss of precious lives and property in the earthquake hit area.

She said the nation should exhibit unity in the hour of need and prayed to the Almighty to save the nation from such natural calamities.

