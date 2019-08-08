Compete ban on exhibition of Indian films in Pakistan: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said no Indian films would be allowed to be exhibited onwards in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said no Indian films would be allowed to be exhibited onwards in Pakistan.

In a tweet, she said that there would be complete ban on telecast and exhibition of Indian content.

She said that Pakistanis would take steps to boost the morale of thevaliant Kashmiris, struggling for their just right to self-determination.