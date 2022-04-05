Competency based training systems being developed: P&SHD Secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikander Baloch on Tuesday said that competency based training systems were being developed for health workers to make provision of healthcare effective.

He said this while presiding over a meeting here at his office to review working on the Hub & Spoke programme.

Special Secretary Dr Farrukh Naveed, Dr Akhtar Rasheed, Amir Hussain Ghazi, and Dr Naeem Majeed was present in the meeting.

The P&SHD Secretary said, "Hub & Spoke programme is of crucial importance to provide the best health facilities to the general public and even new health centers are being established under the programme".

He said the department need to strengthen the referral system between health facilities and work on it underway.

He said that these programmes also include provision of diagnostic equipment at rural healthcenters.