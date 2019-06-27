UrduPoint.com
Competent Authority Puts 117 FATA Secretariat Employees In Surplus Pool

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 09:22 PM

Competent authority puts 117 FATA Secretariat employees in surplus pool

In pursuance of integration and merger of erstwhile FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the competent authority has declared 117 employees appointed by erstwhile FATA Secretariat as 'Surplus' and placed them in the surplus pool of Establishment and Administration Department for their further adjustment/ placement w.e.f 01.07.2019, said an official handout issued here on Thursday

In order to ensure proper and expeditious adjustment/absorption of the above mentioned surplus staff, Deputy Secretary (Establishment), Establishment Department has been declared as focal person to properly monitor the whole process of adjustment/placement of the surplus pool staff.

Consequent upon above all the above surplus staff along with their original record of service are directed to report to the Deputy Secretary (Establishment) Establishment & Department for further necessary action. It was notified by Establishment Administration Department (Regulation Wing), Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

