Competition among 19 cities under Clean Green Index soon: Malik Amin Aslam

(@FahadShabbir)

Ministry of Climate Change will hold a competition among different cities of the country under 'Clean Green Index ' soon to gauge performance on the basis of their baseline data

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Ministry of Climate Change will hold a competition among different cities of the country under 'Clean Green Index ' soon to gauge performance on the basis of their baseline data.

Initially nineteen different cities have been selected for the competition as relevant authorities would share their baseline data regularly on portal which would be gauged and ultimately the cities would be rewarded, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam said.

He was addressing a ceremony of 'Encouragement Award Clean Green Index' where different cities were awarded as per their performance.

He said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken initiatives to provide long term environmental benefits to the country.

Amin said a web portal has also been established to highlight performance of each city, district and union council and also to ensure check and balance.

He underlined the need that people should show their responsibilities to make their cities clean and green.

It merits mentioned here that there are five core points of phase-1 of 'Clean Green Index' which include hygiene, solid waste, plantation, sanitation and access of water.