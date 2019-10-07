Competition Commission of Pakistan delegation meets Lahore Development Authority DG

A two-member delegation of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) from ministry of Finance met the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Usman Muazzam here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :A two-member delegation of the Competition Commission of Pakistan from ministry of Finance met the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Usman Muazzam here on Monday.

According to LDA spokesperson, they also discussed the possibility of cooperation between the two entities.

CCP member Dr Shahzad Ansar briefed the LDA DG that the Commission was playing a vital role in protecting the interests of citizens in the real estate sector and could assist the LDA in preventing simple citizens' capital looted by illegal housing schemes.

He, on behalf of the Competition Commission of Pakistan offered cooperation to the LDA so that effective action could be taken against illegal residential schemes within the jurisdiction of the LDA.