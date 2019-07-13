Competition going on among PML-N leaders to show obedience to 'King': Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said a competition was going on among the PML-N leaders to show their obedience to the Zil-e-Subhani (King) of Jati Umra by holding workers conventions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said a competition was going on among the PML-N leaders to show their obedience to the Zil-e-Subhani (King) of Jati Umra by holding workers conventions.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders were infact trying to get appreciation from their "king", she said while talkihng to reporters here.

Dr Firdous said the real forum to prove one's innocence was the court but the PML-N leadership was reluctant to approach the same for remedy. She said the incumbent government fully believed in freedom of expression as evident from the fact that journalists were writing whatever they wanted.

Similarly, there was no restriction for anchor persons to discuss any matter on air, she added.

Dr Firdous, however, said the code of conduct being pursued by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) had not been framed by the present government.

She said she was ready to fight the case of upright journalists.

She said the government stood with the journalists, who were promoting the national interest.

She said the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the United States was very important. Some unscrupulous elements, who were dejected due to the visit, were using some journalists for their ulterior motives.