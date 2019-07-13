UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Competition Going On Among PML-N Leaders To Show Obedience To 'King': Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 07:08 PM

Competition going on among PML-N leaders to show obedience to 'King': Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said a competition was going on among the PML-N leaders to show their obedience to the Zil-e-Subhani (King) of Jati Umra by holding workers conventions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said a competition was going on among the PML-N leaders to show their obedience to the Zil-e-Subhani (King) of Jati Umra by holding workers conventions.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders were infact trying to get appreciation from their "king", she said while talkihng to reporters here.

Dr Firdous said the real forum to prove one's innocence was the court but the PML-N leadership was reluctant to approach the same for remedy. She said the incumbent government fully believed in freedom of expression as evident from the fact that journalists were writing whatever they wanted.

Similarly, there was no restriction for anchor persons to discuss any matter on air, she added.

Dr Firdous, however, said the code of conduct being pursued by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) had not been framed by the present government.

She said she was ready to fight the case of upright journalists.

She said the government stood with the journalists, who were promoting the national interest.

She said the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the United States was very important. Some unscrupulous elements, who were dejected due to the visit, were using some journalists for their ulterior motives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Firdous Ashiq Awan Visit Same United States Media From Government Court

Recent Stories

Principal PDMI/AMC Prof Mohammad Tayyab retires

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Sanghar visits PMU Hospital

2 minutes ago

UK Foreign Minister Says Media Have All Rights to ..

2 minutes ago

Abdullah, Huzaifa lose squash semis

2 minutes ago

UK, US Special Services Preparing Fakes About Puti ..

26 minutes ago

Senior scientist Dr. Viaqar uddin Ahmed passes awa ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.