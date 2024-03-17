Competition In KP Tough For Senate Election
Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2024 | 12:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The competition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also tough in the Senate elections with a total of 42 candidates having submitted nomination papers for eleven seats of the Senate, an official of the Provincial Election Commission said here Sunday.
He said that there will be a contest between 10 candidates for two posts of Technocrat, 25 candidates for 7 general seats submitted their nomination papers, and 7 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for two reserved seats for women.
The official of the Provincial Election Commission disclosed that Azam Khan Swati, Qazi Muhammad Anwar Advocate, Waqar Ahmed Qazi, Dr. Hamad Mahmood Cheema, Khalid Masood, Fazal Hanan, Dilawar Khan, Qaiser Khan, Noorul Haque Qadri and Syed Irshad Hussain are candidates for the Technocrat seat.
Irfan Saleem, Muhammad Talha Mehmood, Dilawar Khan, Faisal Javed, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Azhar Qazi Mashwani, Niaz Ahmed, Waqas Orkazai, Fazal Hanan, Asif Iqbal, Azam Khan Swati, Murad Saeed,
Faizur Rehman, Khurram Zeeshan, Attaul Haq, Masoodur Rehman, Shafqat Ayaz, Asif Rafiq, Mahmood Khan, Noorul Haq Qadri, Muhammad Naseem, Sajjad Hussain, Taj Muhammad Afridi, Ahmed Mustafa, and Fida Muhammad are also candidates for the 7 general seats, said the official of the Provincial Election Commission.
Mehwish Ali Khan, Ayesha Bano, Rubina Naz, Rubina Khalid, Shazia, Syeda Tahira Bukhari and Hamida Shahid have submitted their papers for 2 women's seats.
The elections for 7 general, 2 technocrats and scholars and 2 reserved seats for women will be held on April 2, Provincial Election Commission said.
Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done by March 19 and appeals against acceptance and rejection of papers can be filed till March 21 and appeals will be decided by March 25, Provincial Election Commission said.
