Competition to be organized over best cleanliness arrangements; Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha on Wednesday said a cleanliness competition would be organized among Union Councils(UCs) of the city over the best performance and prizes would be awarded to UC representatives and workers.

He said this while visiting various areas of the city including Asghar Mall Chowk, Saidpur Road, Satellite Town and Commercial Market to inspect the cleanliness arrangements.

The commissioner asked the UC committee representatives to tag social media accounts about cleanliness status with pictures and exact locations to ensure cleanliness.

The linkages between institutions and people would prove helpful in solving the sanitation problems of the city, he said and added that a clean environment was essential for the success of the anti-smog campaign.

Laiqat asked the residents to not burn garbage in the open and to dispose of the construction debris and garbage in the bins placed in every union council of the city.

On the occasion, the representatives of the UC committees briefed the Commissioner about the cleanliness situation and gave suggestions for further improvement.

Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Saqib Rafiq, CEO RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar and other operation staff were also present.