Competition to stimulate and inspire innovation concludes at NUST

Team Cyber Guard from NUST Military College of Signals (MCS) stood victorious from amongst 231 project ideas pitched during the 3-stage competition of Finding Innovative and Creative Solutions for Society (FICS) 2020.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ):Team Cyber Guard from NUST Military College of Signals (MCS) stood victorious from amongst 231 project ideas pitched during the 3-stage competition of Finding Innovative and Creative Solutions for Society (FICS) 2020.

Cyber Guard monitors and protects the pilferage and exfiltration of sensitive organisation data, either at rest or at motion.

The winning team was awarded a cash prize of PKR 100,000/-, sponsored by Army Welfare Trust (AWT) at the Grand Finale and Prize Distribution Ceremony of FICS 2020 held on Tuesday.

FICS is a platform to foster social entrepreneurship. The event was arranged through taking extraordinary measures in view of the situation caused by COVID-19 outbreak.

The first 3 Runners-up and winners of Special Categories in 3 SGDs were awarded a cash prize of PKR 20,000/- each.

A total of 31 finalist teams of FICS'20 demonstrated their prototypes of technology-based innovative solutions using online mode to 4 panels of judges at the Grand Finale. Winning teams have also been awarded 6-month free incubation space at TechOne � NUST's Incubation Centre.

Apart from the Prototype Development Fund (PDF) sponsored by the National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC), FICS is fortunate to have patronage for 7 SDG categories from a diverse set of industries.

FICS '20 sponsors and partners included NRTC, AWT, Reenergia, Arkhitech, Alfoze Technologies Pvt Ltd and Graana.

Addressing the audience, the chief guest, Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, HI(M), (Retd), Rector NUST, stressed upon the need to bring about improvement in the standard of life, especially the underprivileged, through technological intervention.

He was all-praise for NUST students who came up with brilliant innovative ideas, and complimented the winners and runners-up for pulling through the rigorous 3-stage competition.

He also acknowledged the efforts of faculty supervisors and management of NUST Schools and Colleges for their continuous guidance and supervision; NUST alumni for their mentoring of students and the industry partners for their unstinting support, in making FICS a real success over the years.

He also congratulated FICS management for executing the competition while strictly adhering to SOPs in the wake of current pandemic