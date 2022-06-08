'Competitions encourage farmers to boost agri production'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Committee of Punjab Agriculture department has given final approval regarding farmers who won prizes in wheat and canola production competition 2021-22.

A spokesman for the department said on Wednesday that under national project to increase the production of wheat and oilseeds, competitions were held at provincial and district levels.

Spokesman said Arsalan Umar Khan S/O Bilal Umar Khan of Rahim Yar Khan district stood first with 81.21 maund per acre yield while Muhammad Aslam S/O Muhammad Sharif of Rahim Yar Khan district won second prize with 78.

79 maund per acre yield and belonged to Khushab district.

Abdul Rehman S/O Ghous Mohammad got third position with a yield of 70.93 maund per acre. While under Canola production competition Ishfaq Ahmad S/O Haji Wali got position at provincial level.

On this occasion Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force) Punjab Rana Ali Arshad while congratulating the winners of the production competitions said that such events create a spirit of healthy competition among farmers besides encouraging them to achieve new targets.