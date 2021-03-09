UrduPoint.com
Competitions Of Punjab Talent Hunt Program Held

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 11:40 PM

Competitions of Punjab Talent Hunt Program held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Competitions of Punjab Talent Hunt Program at divisional level were organized in Faisalabad Arts Council in which position holders of district winners showed their skills in handicrafts, painting, singing, musical instruments, poetry, story writing, film making and other categories.

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan was the chief guest on the occasion. Director Local Govt. Mian Aftab Ahmad, Director Arts Council Zahid Iqbal, ADs Amina Alam, Imran Raza, PTI leader Mian Azad Kastro, boys and girls were also present in a large number.

The Divisional Commissioner viewed the paintings, story writing and handicraft by the participants and praised their talent.

He also listened to the songs of the artists in the singing competition and distributed prizes of Rs.15000, 10000 and 5,000 to the position holders.

The Divisional Commissioner said that Talent Hunt Program was the great initiative of Punjab government.

He congratulated the participants of the competitions and hoped that Faisalabad division would achieve the top position at the provincial level competition.

The Director Arts Council informed about the details of the competitions.

Pakistan

