Competitions of Talent Hunt Programme 2022 held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :District level music, painting and story writing competitions were held at Govt Murray College, Sialkot under Chief Minister Punjab Talent Hunt Programme 2022.

In the music competition, Imran Ali Honey, Hasnain Ali and Hazran Maseeh got first, second and third place, respectively.

In painting competition, Faizan Ali, Sundas Manan and Rida Batool secured first, second and third positions, respectively, while in the story writing competition, Seerat Fatima, Muhammad Abrar and Farrukh Mehboob stood first, second and third, respectively.

Assistant Director Arts Council and Divisional Focal Person Talent Hunt Programme 2022 Shamsa Gillani said that young students participated in the competitions and showcasetheir talents.

She said that winners of first three positions at district level would compete at the divisional level.