Competitions To Start Soon In Newly Constructed Football Stadium: Administrator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2022 | 08:25 PM

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that competitions will start soon in the newly constructed football stadium and table tennis court in KMC Sports Complex

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that competitions will start soon in the newly constructed football stadium and table tennis court in KMC Sports Complex.

"Provision of canteen facility for citizens and diving training at swimming pool for youth is being arranged," the Administrator said this while visiting the newly constructed football stadium, at KMC Sports Complex Kashmir Road.

On the occasion, Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Senior Director Culture and Sports Saif Abbas, Director Sports Complex Kaif Alwari and other officers were also with him.

The Administrator Karachi said that all kinds of facilities had been provided in the newly constructed football stadium and table tennis court and a favorable environment was also provided for quality competitions.

On this occasion, he also visited the secretariat set up in the sports complex for 'My Karachi Games' and said that the the games will be started as soon as the spell of rain ends.

Cricket, football, table tennis, badminton, boxing, squash, cycling, donkey cart race and other sports competitions will be held so that a large number of sports-related youths from Karachi come forward.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that sports keep life active and the citizens associated with sports develop discipline, courage, dedication and love for the country and the ability to accept their defeat and celebrate the victory of others.

On the occasion of visiting the swimming pool in the sports complex, the Administrator Karachi said that this is the only swimming pool in Karachi which provides swimming facilities to the common citizens and those people who cannot go to the expensive hotels and clubs of Karachi can swim here.

He directed that the water of the swimming pool should be cleaned on a daily basis and proper amount of chlorine must be used.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the diving pool should also be kept active because it has its own special importance in international competitions.

He said that the depth of diving pool eighteen feet for it is in accordance with the international standards.

He directed that work should be started to construct a canteen for citizens visiting the sports complex.

