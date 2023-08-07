(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Science and IT Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Monday said that it is a big achievement of the incumbent government to consolidate the 209-year laws of Balochistan's history.

She expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of awarding excellence certificates to the officers of law and parliamentary affairs on Monday.

Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Saboor Kakar and senior officers of the department were also present.

Dr Rubaba said that compiling the laws in a written form was not less than a challenge, but with the hard work of all the officers and personnel of the Codification Branch, this difficult task was completed in a short period of time.