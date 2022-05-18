Complacency driving Australian COVUD-19 surge

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Australia's peak health body has warned that coronavirus cases will continue to rise due to community complacency.

Australia reported more than 50,000 new COVID-19 infections for three consecutive days between Wednesday and Friday, and as of Friday, the death toll has reached 7,721, more than 800 up from three weeks ago.

It takes the number of cases recorded so far in May past 500,000 and the number of deaths past 500.

Australia's per capita infection rate is now among the highest in the world, with an expected spike in cases during the looming winter.

Chris Moy, vice president of the Australian Medical Association (AMA), said that freedoms across Australia after almost two years of strict restrictions have "a price."