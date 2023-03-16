Complainant cell set up at District Accounts Office Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Accountant General Zubaida Mubashir inaugurated a complaint cell at District Accounts Office Sialkot here on Thursday. District Accounts Officer Sialkot Naveed Anjum said that a complaint cell has been set up to resolve the complaints regarding the Accounts Office.

He said that an open court would be organised from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm on a daily basis to resolve the problems of citizens, adding those who were unable to come to the Office, can submit their complaints on WhatsApp number 0254264 0313. District Accounts Officer Sialkot Naveed Anjum said that their grievances would be dealt on priority basis.