Complainants being given respect at model police station Gulberg: SSP

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Gulberg police station has been declared a model police station where complainants were being given due respect in a friendly atmosphere, said SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza Bukhari.

Addressing the business community at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here Tuesday, he invited FCCI members to pay surprise visit to the police station to check and evaluate its performance.

"This model police station could be replicated to other police stations if they are satisfied with the working of the police station," he added.

Regarding arbitration committees, he requested the FCCI president to recommend their members so that they could be formally notified.

Earlier, President FCCI Rana Sikandar Azam said that police and businessmen are integral part of our society.