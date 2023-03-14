UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Complainants get jobs on Ombudsman's order

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :On the orders of the Ombudsman Punjab Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan, the complainants of different districts have been provided regular jobs in the provincial departments under Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment & Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the spokesman of the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab stated that the education department has recruited Muhammad Waqas Akram of Vehari and Niaz Ahmad of Lahore as junior clerks in the 11th scale after the involvement of the ombudsman office. Separately, Ruqia Siddiq of Kasur and Muhammad Shahid Khan of Sahiwal have been appointed to the Auqaf and health departments, respectively. Furthermore, the spokesman added that the ombudsman office has also mediated for the recruitment of Atiqa Ghafoor of the Rajana area as a junior clerk, on a regular basis, in the deputy commissioner's office of Toba Tek Singh.

Further, the municipal committee of Sangla Hill tehsil has settled the family pension arrears of Shoail Masih by paying him an amount of 50,000 and has also recruited his brother, Azeem Masih, as a sentry worker. Similarly, the municipal corporation Sialkot has provided a naib qasid job to the son of the complainant, Muhammad Riaz, following the Ombudsman's intervention.

The ombudsman's office has been instrumental in promptly and efficiently addressing public problems, resulting in successful resolutions of plaintiffs' grievances, concluded the spokesman.

