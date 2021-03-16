(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The complainants at various police stations Tuesday hailed the step of Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman for appointing guides at police station to assist the visitors in resolving their grievances.

Terming the move a positive step towards changing typical 'thana culture', they said it would also help improving police image among the masses.

They were of a view that complainants now felt secure themselves while visiting police stations rather getting frightened.

Muhammad Fahad Shoaib, a varsity student who visited Ramna police station said he was satisfied with this new initiative as it gave a feeling of honor and respect to the complainant.

'Decent and polite attitude by the police guide has improved my confidence on the force," he said.

"The guide received me at I-9 police station and he accompanied me until my complaint was lodged," said Rehman another visitor.

Luqman, a resident of I-10/1 who came to the police station to file a dispute application said 'Thana culture' being changed due to the appointment of qualified staff.

Reza khan, a complainant at Sabzi Mandi police station said he felt comfortable as guide helped him to file his complaint within shortest time.

"I am very happy with this friendly policing, he said and hoped that the department would continue to take such measures in the future so the gap between public and the police might be filled, " he observed.

