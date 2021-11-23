LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :On the directions of Punjab Ombudsman Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, one Ali Raza of Eimanabad, Gujranwala, has been recruited as a junior clerk in grade 11 in the education Department under Rule 17-A.

A spokesperson said on Tuesday that the Ombudsman Office had received complaints from various persons that they had passed the test for recruitment as a junior clerk under Rule 17-A in the District Education Authority (DEA) Gujranwala, but they had not been issued appointment letters.

The Ombudsman directed the DEA Gujranwala chief executive officer to look into the matter and take action as per rules and submit a report to his office within 30 days.

The DEA CEO said in the compliance report that 10 complainants had been recruited as junior clerks in grade 11 on regular basis.

Separately, on the intervention of the Ombudsman's Office, one Muhammad Arif of Gujranwala was paid Rs1.6 million as grant of his late mother, who died during service, along with recruitment as naib qasid under Rule 17-A.