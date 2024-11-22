Complainants Put Issues In Pile Before Ombudsman Office In 'Open Kachehri'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 10:42 PM
The Regional Office of the Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Secretariat Karachi on Friday received a number of complaints in an 'Open Kachehri' held on the premises of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Central Office, Karachi
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Regional Office of the Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Secretariat Karachi on Friday received a number of complaints in an 'Open Kachehri' held on the premises of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Central Office, Karachi.
The complainants including males and females raised issues being face by them before the Senior Advisor (In-Charge), Regional Office Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Secretariat, Syed Anwar Haider and implored to get them resolved by the authorities concerned.
They put their complaints against KW&SB for not supplying water, inflated electricity bills by K-Electric, negligence and failure by NADRA to respond to the public issues, as well as complaints against BISP and other federal government departments.
The DC Central, representatives of K-Electric, NADRA, and other government offices were also present in the open kachehri.
A female complainant said that she was a lady health worker and was facing water issue as they were not being supplied tap water in their home by KW&SB.
She said that they could not afford to pay for water-tankers as they were poor. She urged the Regional Ombudsman Office to ask the officials concerned to resolve the water issue in New Karachi.
A male complainant said that they were receiving inflated bills of electricity in spite of paying their bills. He said that they had made complaints in this regard to KE but their issues were not being resolved.
A lot of other complainants also raised their issues about non-cooperation of NADRA as well as leaving their issues unattended by the officials concerned.
Responding to the complaints, the Senior Advisor Syed Anwar Haider accompanied with Advisor Syed Shujaat Abbas, and Associate Advisor Dr Riaz Ahmed Memon gave assurance to the complainants that their complaints would be addressed.
Recent Stories
2024 WIC Wuzhen Summit concludes, new initiatives highlighted
KP showcases climate resilience, carbon market strategies at COP29 in Baku
SBP issues Rs55 coin to commemorate 555th birthday of Baba Guru Nanak
Israeli PM Netanyahu will be arrested if visits UK after ICJ verdict
Nobody to be allowed to stage sit-in gathering in Islamabad: Naqvi
ICC Champions Trophy 2024: Jay Shah likely to contact Mohsin Naqvi
UAE CG calls on Sindh Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori
Sindh Governor invites investors of Oman to explore investment opportunities in ..
Pakistan qualify for final of U19 tri-series
Handicraft exhibition held
Punjab's economic stability means national growth: LCCI president
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti expresses satisfaction on successf ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP showcases climate resilience, carbon market strategies at COP29 in Baku17 seconds ago
-
SBP issues Rs55 coin to commemorate 555th birthday of Baba Guru Nanak20 seconds ago
-
Nobody to be allowed to stage sit-in gathering in Islamabad: Naqvi3 hours ago
-
UAE CG calls on Sindh Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori3 hours ago
-
Sindh Governor invites investors of Oman to explore investment opportunities in Sindh3 hours ago
-
Handicraft exhibition held3 hours ago
-
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti expresses satisfaction on successful operation against ..3 hours ago
-
ATC dismisses bail plea of Mehmoodur Rasheed in 6 cases3 hours ago
-
Open Court to be held in Nasirabad on Nov 263 hours ago
-
Sweden envoy calls on DPM Dar3 hours ago
-
CPO chairs meeting to review security arrangements3 hours ago
-
CM Murad intensifies efforts to address polio virus resurgence3 hours ago