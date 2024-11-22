Complainants put issues in pile before Ombudsman office in 'Open Kachehri'

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Regional Office of the Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Secretariat Karachi on Friday received a number of complaints in an 'Open Kachehri' held on the premises of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Central Office, Karachi.

The complainants including males and females raised issues being face by them before the Senior Advisor (In-Charge), Regional Office Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Secretariat, Syed Anwar Haider and implored to get them resolved by the authorities concerned.

They put their complaints against KW&SB for not supplying water, inflated electricity bills by K-Electric, negligence and failure by NADRA to respond to the public issues, as well as complaints against BISP and other federal government departments.

The DC Central, representatives of K-Electric, NADRA, and other government offices were also present in the open kachehri.

A female complainant said that she was a lady health worker and was facing water issue as they were not being supplied tap water in their home by KW&SB.

She said that they could not afford to pay for water-tankers as they were poor. She urged the Regional Ombudsman Office to ask the officials concerned to resolve the water issue in New Karachi.

A male complainant said that they were receiving inflated bills of electricity in spite of paying their bills. He said that they had made complaints in this regard to KE but their issues were not being resolved.

A lot of other complainants also raised their issues about non-cooperation of NADRA as well as leaving their issues unattended by the officials concerned.

Responding to the complaints, the Senior Advisor Syed Anwar Haider accompanied with Advisor Syed Shujaat Abbas, and Associate Advisor Dr Riaz Ahmed Memon gave assurance to the complainants that their complaints would be addressed.