Open Menu

Complainants Put Issues In Pile Before Ombudsman Office In 'Open Kachehri'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 10:42 PM

Complainants put issues in pile before Ombudsman office in 'Open Kachehri'

The Regional Office of the Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Secretariat Karachi on Friday received a number of complaints in an 'Open Kachehri' held on the premises of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Central Office, Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Regional Office of the Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Secretariat Karachi on Friday received a number of complaints in an 'Open Kachehri' held on the premises of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Central Office, Karachi.

The complainants including males and females raised issues being face by them before the Senior Advisor (In-Charge), Regional Office Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Secretariat, Syed Anwar Haider and implored to get them resolved by the authorities concerned.

They put their complaints against KW&SB for not supplying water, inflated electricity bills by K-Electric, negligence and failure by NADRA to respond to the public issues, as well as complaints against BISP and other federal government departments.

The DC Central, representatives of K-Electric, NADRA, and other government offices were also present in the open kachehri.

A female complainant said that she was a lady health worker and was facing water issue as they were not being supplied tap water in their home by KW&SB.

She said that they could not afford to pay for water-tankers as they were poor. She urged the Regional Ombudsman Office to ask the officials concerned to resolve the water issue in New Karachi.

A male complainant said that they were receiving inflated bills of electricity in spite of paying their bills. He said that they had made complaints in this regard to KE but their issues were not being resolved.

A lot of other complainants also raised their issues about non-cooperation of NADRA as well as leaving their issues unattended by the officials concerned.

Responding to the complaints, the Senior Advisor Syed Anwar Haider accompanied with Advisor Syed Shujaat Abbas, and Associate Advisor Dr Riaz Ahmed Memon gave assurance to the complainants that their complaints would be addressed.

Related Topics

Karachi Electricity Poor Water Male Government KE

Recent Stories

2024 WIC Wuzhen Summit concludes, new initiatives ..

2024 WIC Wuzhen Summit concludes, new initiatives highlighted

12 minutes ago
 KP showcases climate resilience, carbon market str ..

KP showcases climate resilience, carbon market strategies at COP29 in Baku

17 seconds ago
 SBP issues Rs55 coin to commemorate 555th birthday ..

SBP issues Rs55 coin to commemorate 555th birthday of Baba Guru Nanak

20 seconds ago
 Israeli PM Netanyahu will be arrested if visits UK ..

Israeli PM Netanyahu will be arrested if visits UK after ICJ verdict

3 hours ago
 Nobody to be allowed to stage sit-in gathering in ..

Nobody to be allowed to stage sit-in gathering in Islamabad: Naqvi

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2024: Jay Shah likely to cont ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2024: Jay Shah likely to contact Mohsin Naqvi

3 hours ago
UAE CG calls on Sindh Governor of Sindh Kamran Kha ..

UAE CG calls on Sindh Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori

3 hours ago
 Sindh Governor invites investors of Oman to explor ..

Sindh Governor invites investors of Oman to explore investment opportunities in ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan qualify for final of U19 tri-series

Pakistan qualify for final of U19 tri-series

3 hours ago
 Handicraft exhibition held

Handicraft exhibition held

3 hours ago
 Punjab's economic stability means national growth: ..

Punjab's economic stability means national growth: LCCI president

3 hours ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti expr ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti expresses satisfaction on successf ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan