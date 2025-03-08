- Home
Complaining Of Unpaid Salaries Workers Of Hyderabad Water Sanitation Board To Suspend Water Supply
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2025 | 10:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The employees union of Hyderabad Water and Sewerage board (HWSB) have threatened to suspend water supply to the city from two of the largest filtration plants on March 10 if the issues of their unpaid salaries and pensions is not resolved.
The union's General Secretary Abdul Qayum Bhatti while addressing a protest camp at Tulsidas drainage pumping station, which is being shut down for 4 hours daily in protest, claimed that the workers had not been paid 10 to 12 months salaries and pensions.
He deplored that the authorities appeared indifferent to the plight of the HWSB's workforce and their families which had been left to starve without income.Bhatti said the workers had started a phased protest under which they began to suspend the drainage network for 4 hours daily.
He added that the next round of their protest would include suspending water supply to the city.
