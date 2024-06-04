Complaint Cell Established In Industry Office
Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 06:32 PM
A special cell has been established in the office of the Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industry and Trade and Technical Education Abdul Karim Tordher for immediate redressal of the problems faced by the people in the fields of industry and trade and technical education
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) A special cell has been established in the office of the Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industry and Trade and Technical Education Abdul Karim Tordher for immediate redressal of the problems faced by the people in the fields of industry and trade and technical education.
Special Assistant Abdul Karim will personally monitor the public complaints and submissions in this regard.
The public can submit their complaints in this regard online on the Pakistan Citizen Portal (Minister Industries) or through the office of the Special Assistant or send to mail address ([email protected]).
APP/ash
Recent Stories
All communities enjoying religious freedom in Pakistan: Minister for Law and Ju ..
First Punjab music competition held
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
One killed in Karachi firing incident
Minister inaugurates solarization plant in Category-D hospital Barra
DC leads operation against Margalla fires with local support
Retired teacher laud education ministry for resolves pension issue
The Speaker Legislative Assembly of AJK visits to BISP Camp site:
Anti-Polio drive underway
Balochistan CM expresses sorrow on death of 11 workers in Sanjadi coal mine inci ..
SCCI asks govt to conduct forensic audit of IPPs
Two criminals injured during encounter with police
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All communities enjoying religious freedom in Pakistan: Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam ..8 seconds ago
-
First Punjab music competition held10 seconds ago
-
One killed in Karachi firing incident12 seconds ago
-
Minister inaugurates solarization plant in Category-D hospital Barra14 seconds ago
-
DC leads operation against Margalla fires with local support3 minutes ago
-
Retired teacher laud education ministry for resolves pension issue3 minutes ago
-
The Speaker Legislative Assembly of AJK visits to BISP Camp site:3 minutes ago
-
Anti-Polio drive underway3 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM expresses sorrow on death of 11 workers in Sanjadi coal mine incident3 minutes ago
-
Two criminals injured during encounter with police10 minutes ago
-
Minister applauds Navy for thwarting off narcotics smuggling attempt10 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to ecosystem restoration, environment conservation for future generations: Romina3 minutes ago