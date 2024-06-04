Open Menu

Complaint Cell Established In Industry Office

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 06:32 PM

A special cell has been established in the office of the Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industry and Trade and Technical Education Abdul Karim Tordher for immediate redressal of the problems faced by the people in the fields of industry and trade and technical education

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) A special cell has been established in the office of the Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industry and Trade and Technical Education Abdul Karim Tordher for immediate redressal of the problems faced by the people in the fields of industry and trade and technical education.

Special Assistant Abdul Karim will personally monitor the public complaints and submissions in this regard.

The public can submit their complaints in this regard online on the Pakistan Citizen Portal (Minister Industries) or through the office of the Special Assistant or send to mail address ([email protected]).

