Complaint Cell Established To Address Public Issues Of Hyderabad, Matiari & Jamshoro

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 03:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) In compliance with the directives of the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, a complaint cell had been established at the office of the Regional Director, Provincial Ombudsman Sindh.

The initiative aimed to ensure the rapid and effective resolution of public issues affecting the citizens of Hyderabad, Matiari and Jamshoro.

According to a handout issued on Monday, a notification released on January 13, 2025, outlines the purpose of the newly established complaint cell.

The cell aimed at resolving the complaints faced by citizens of Hyderabad, Matiari and Jamshoro.

The public issues to be addressed by the cell include drainage problems, improper waste management, piles of garbage on roads and streets, malfunctioning streetlights and other essential municipal issues.

In this regard, the Hyderabad Municipal Commissioner, Director of Local Government and Managing Director WASA had been directed to appoint specific focal persons for the immediate resolution of the related issues. Besides, affected citizens can contact these officials to address their complaints. Additionally, they may also reach out to the Regional Director, Provincial Ombudsman, Hyderabad for further assistance.

