Complaint Cell Established To Control Price During Ramadan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2024 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) District Administration Khal has established a complaint cell to control the prices of essential commodities during Ramadan.
The complaint cell has been set up in Khal Bazar following directives of the provincial government to facilitate people in Holy month of Ramadan.
Masses have been urged to register their complaints in the cell which would be sent to district administration through an online system.
Necessary staff has also been deputed in the cell to take prompt action on complaints of people regarding overpricing and profiteering.
