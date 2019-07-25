UrduPoint.com
Complaint Cell Established To Facilitate Pakistani Pilgrims In S.Arabia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 10:14 PM

A complaint cell has been established in Saudi Arabia, to facilitate the people of Pakistan, intending to perform Hajj this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :A complaint cell has been established in Saudi Arabia, to facilitate the people of Pakistan, intending to perform Hajj this year.

According to Radio Pakistan reports, the center has been set up in Makkah to receive complaints of Pakistani pilgrims. The Center would provide services to people round-the-clock.

It reported that Director Hajj Facilitation and Coordination, Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, in Makkah said pilgrims can call or lodge complaints on toll free numbers 8001166622 from within Saudi Arabia, while +966125500418 can be dialed from Pakistan or any other part of the world.

Director Hajj Facilitation further stated that the complaints are automatically lodged in the computerized hajj management system, as soon the complaint forwarded to concerned departments for redressal.

He added that about 100 calls have been received daily and this number will go up on the arrival of more Hujjaj.

Syed Mushahid Hussain said most of the complaints were related to food and transport. Additional buses have been provided to facilitate pilgrims to move from there residences and Masjid-ul-Haram.

Similarly, hotpots have been provided in every building to keep pilgrims food warm and fresh.

Regarding pilgrims' calls about their lost luggage, Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid said a Lost and Found Cell has also been established to recover such items and to deliver them to the concerned person.

He said more than 4,000 different items of pilgrims' luggage have been recovered and handed over to them.

They have also deployed Haram Guides, volunteers, and facilitators to guide pilgrims if they lost their way, he added.

He said about 52 Haram Guides have been deputed on 19 different locations surrounding Haram for the facilitation and guidance of pilgrims.

As many as 1500 wheelchairs are available at the Pakistan Hajj Mission for those pilgrims, who develop a physical problem in their movement. While 500 wheelchairs, have been provided in ten sector in Makkah where Pakistani pilgrims were residing, he added.

He, however, made it clear that these wheelchairs would be provided strictly on doctor's advice and after completing procedure.

About total number of pilgrims, Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid said that about 90,000 Pakistani pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia so far.

