Complaint cell establishes to register complaints against profiteers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for the Bureau of Supply and Prices, Dr Khatu Mal Jeewan, has said that a complaint cell has been set up to register complaints of profiteers and hoarders.

The cell is set up in the office of the Director of the Bureau of Supply and Prices, he said this while talking to the people who came to his office here on Thursday.

Dr Jeewan said people can register their grievances in the cell from 9 am on phone No. 02199244607 /02199244608 while consumers can also register their grievances in the offices of the district administration.

He said that crackdown has been launched against illicit profiteering and hoarders across the province.

He further said that officers of Bureau of Supply and prices were also conducting raids across the province in collaboration with the district administration to take action against profiteers and hoarders.

Dr Jeewan said that there was no shortage of essential commodities in the province and illegal profits would not be allowed under the guise of Ramazan.

He said that on the first day of Ramazan, more than 2,700 shops, fruit and vegetable sellers and other food vendors were checked across the province, while the province was not aware of the official price list and profiteering.

According to details, 137 profiteers in Karachi division were fined more than Rs 690,000 while 435 profiteers in other districts of the province were also fined more than Rs 424,000.

Dr Jeewan directed the district administration to take full legal action against the hoarders and sellers of substandard items.