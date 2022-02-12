UrduPoint.com

Complaint Cell Helping Address Public Grievances: CCPO

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Complaint cell helping address public grievances: CCPO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer( CCPO) Lahore Fayyaz Ahmad Dev said that the complaints cell, established at Capital City Police Headquarters, has been rendering the best possible services to address the public issues.

He was talking to citizens, who called on him on Saturday to express their gratitude over speedy redress of their grievances by the complaint cell. The citizens who met the CCPO Lahore included Sidra Rehman, Rani Bibi, Awais Ayub, Muhammad Adil, Labha Masih, Khalid Niaz, Neelam Tahir, Muhammad Aftab, Abdul Rehman and Tahir Mehmood.

A separate counter has been established for senior citizens and women with dedicated female police officers deputed to deal with the complaints. Moreover, in addition to in person, complaints are also received online as well as through emails, through PM Portal, 1787 and CM Complaint Cell.

A dedicated team of professional police officers, under the supervision of In-Charge Cell DSP Khalid Saeed, has been deputed to handle these complaints, the CCPO added.

