Complaint cell set up

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :A complaint cell was setup at the office to facilitate the masses to register their complaints for the resolution of cleanliness issues.

According to spokesperson here on Wednesday,Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue/Administrator Municipal Corporation inaugurated the cell on the direction of Punjab government to made 'clean and shine campaign" successful.

She said people could lodge their complaints through land line number 049-2770875 and these would be resolved within 12 hours.