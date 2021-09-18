Complaint cell set up at PFA office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :A complaint cell has been set up at the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) office to redress public complaints.

A spokesman for the district administration said that the cell had been established for early redress of public complaints regarding food items, received through CM Portal, complaints via DC office, public complaints in written form, facebook, PFA mobile app and website.

People can contact the complaint cell for registration of their complaints through land line numbers 041-9330255-56 and mobile number 03301423361, he added.