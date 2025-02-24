Open Menu

Complaint Cell Set Up To Prevent Illegal Profiteering During Ramazan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2025 | 08:06 PM

Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi on Monday launched a complaint cell at the Karachi Wholesalers Grocery Association (KWCA) office to prevent profiteering during Ramazan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi on Monday launched a complaint cell at the Karachi Wholesalers Grocery Association (KWCA) office to prevent profiteering during Ramazan.

Among others, Chairman Abdul Rauf Ibrahim, Deputy Commissioner Javed Nabi Khoso, and traders attended the event.

Speaking to the media, the Commissioner said that the Karachi administration will intensify efforts to prevent price hike during Ramazan and strictly enforce the prices of essential food items during Ramazan.

The complaint cell to this effect has been established at the association's office, in addition to existing cells in the Commissioner's office and seven Deputy Commissioners' offices.

The citizens can report profiteering incidents, and strict action will be taken against violators.

The Karachi Wholesalers Grocers Association has pledged to support the administration in preventing profiteering.

Chairman of the Association, Abdul Rauf Ibrahim announced that citizens can report profiteering incidents from 9 am to

7 pm on the following numbers: 02132774537, 02132774547, 02132774557 and 02132774567.

The Commissioner Karachi warned profiteers to adhere to official prices, emphasizing that strict action, including hefty fines and arrests, will be taken against violators.

He reassured citizens that the administration will enforce official prices during Ramazan, and encouraged reporting of profiteering related to essential grocery items like rice, pulses, ghee, sugar, and spices.

The Karachi Wholesalers Grocers Association has pledged its full support to the administration in preventing profiteering, ensuring a fair market for citizens during Ramazan.

