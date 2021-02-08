Complaint cells against illegal occupants, housing societies set up in four tehsils

RAHIM YAR KHAN, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :-:The district government has set up complaint cells in four tehsils of the district to bring improvement in the crackdown against illegal housing societies and occupants of public and private properties.

According to official sources, people can lodge their complaints in district control room at phone # 33444-0800 and 068-9230389.

The people can also lodge complaints to the control rooms of Assistant commissioner RY Khan Sarmad Ali Bhagat at 068-9230271; DSP city Javed Khan Jatoi at 068-9230311; DSP Sadr Akmal Rasool at 068-9230291; Assistant Commissioner Sadiqabad Amer Iftikhar at 068-5705533; SDPO Sadiqabad Hafiz Khyzer Zaman at 068-5705445; Tehsil Khanpur Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Yousaf Chheena at 068-5795625; SDPO Khanpur Muhammad Saleem Shah at 0300-3237485; Liaqatpur Assistant Commissioner Arshad Wattoo at 068-5795625.

The Names of complainants would be kept secret.