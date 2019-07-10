UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Complaint Cells Set Up In Five Towns In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 04:16 PM

Complaint cells set up in five towns in Faisalabad

The police department has set up complaint cells at five towns of the district to resolve public complaints on priority basis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) : The police department has set up complaint cells at five towns of the district to resolve public complaints on priority basis.

Police said on Wednesday that Superintendents Police had been appointed as in charges of complaint cells of their respective towns including Lyallpur Town, Madina Town, Iqbal Town, Jaranwala Division and Sadar Division.

They were also directed to take keen interest in hearing public complaints and redress the same on daily basis, he added.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Same Jaranwala

Recent Stories

Taofifenua replaces Willemse as France World Cup b ..

3 minutes ago

Merkel suffers new shaking spell, third in a month ..

3 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

3 minutes ago

EmiratesGBC leaders elected to key global position ..

17 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry for early ..

14 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

17 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.