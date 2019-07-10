Complaint cells set up in five towns in Faisalabad

The police department has set up complaint cells at five towns of the district to resolve public complaints on priority basis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) : The police department has set up complaint cells at five towns of the district to resolve public complaints on priority basis.

Police said on Wednesday that Superintendents Police had been appointed as in charges of complaint cells of their respective towns including Lyallpur Town, Madina Town, Iqbal Town, Jaranwala Division and Sadar Division.

They were also directed to take keen interest in hearing public complaints and redress the same on daily basis, he added.