Complaint Center set up at Municipal Committee office

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :On the direction of Administrator Nawabshah Municipal Committee Sheheyar Gul Memon, a Complaint Center has been set up at Municipal Committee Nawabshah to address and resolve the issues and problems related to municipal services faced by the citizens.

The Administrator has appealed to the general public to drop their complaints at phone No 0244360680 at the Complaint Center so that the genuine complaints could be resolved.